 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Yoon unlikely to face indictment in political meddling case

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2021 - 14:27       Updated : Dec 3, 2021 - 14:27

This photo, taken on Nov. 23, shows Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), speaking at an event with college students in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Nov. 23, shows Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), speaking at an event with college students in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl is unlikely to face indictment over allegations the prosecution colluded with the opposition party to attempt to investigate pro-government figures when he was prosecutor-general, observers said Friday.

The investigation into the alleged collusion floundered after the Seoul Central District Court rejected an arrest warrant for Son Jun-sung, a prosecutor accused of conspiring with the People Power Party, for the second time Thursday.

Son's arrest had been considered a key bellwether of whether the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) would be able to expand the investigation to charge Yoon, as Son was directly under him at the time.

Now that the CIO failed to prove Son's charges, Yoon's indictment is unlikely, observers said.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled the CIO failed to make a sufficient case for an arrest. An earlier arrest warrant request for Son was struck down in October for similar reasons.

The CIO is expected to wrap up the political meddling case by indicting Son without detention.

Kim Keon-hee, Yoon's wife, who was accused of being involved in a separate stock manipulation case of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, is also expected to be cleared of charges by the prosecution amid an apparent lack of damning evidence or statements, according to observers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114