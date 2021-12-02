 Back To Top
National

People Power Party’s continued strife puts dent in electioneering efforts

Lee Jun-seok heads to Jeju in protest trip against party’s presidential candidate

By Jo He-rim
Published : Dec 2, 2021 - 15:24       Updated : Dec 2, 2021 - 15:24
Main opposition People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok pose with families of victims of the Jeju April 3 incident in Jeju on Thursday. (People Power Party)
Main opposition People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok pose with families of victims of the Jeju April 3 incident in Jeju on Thursday. (People Power Party)

People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok is “unhappy” with the direction the party’s presidential candidate is going and will likely to continue his trip in protest, his aide said Thursday.

With the strife between the party chief and presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl showing no signs of being resolved, party members are concerned that the prolonging power struggle will put a dent in their electioneering efforts.

Lee has reportedly made way to Jeju Island early Thursday, after visiting Yeosu in South Jeolla Province the day before.

In Jeju, Lee had a luncheon with the families of victims of the Jeju April 3 incident, a bloody suppression of a civilian uprising that occurred from April 1948 to 1949 on the southern island.

Lee’s phone has been turned off for the third day since canceling his official activities Tuesday, and has been continuing his schedule without public notice.

Chun Ha-ram, a lawyer who serves as the conservative party’s regional chief in the Suncheon area, said he met with Lee on Wednesday, and that the party chief is unlikely to go back to Seoul unless “a sense of crisis” in the party’s electioneering is resolved.

“Lee feels a great sense of crisis that the party may not win in the upcoming presidential election if things don’t change,” Chun said in a radio interview Thursday.

Lee also told Chun that the party is headed in a wrong direction.

“Lee said the election camp is taking a ‘what is good is good’ stance in campaigning, like Ahn Cheol-soo’s, without a proper targeting strategy. But we can’t have our cake and eat it too,” Chun said. Ahn is a presidential nominee of the minor opposition People’s Party.

Lee also expressed concerns that “a swarm of flies and hyenas are covering the eyes and ears of Yoon,” Chun said. “He was also very unhappy when the recruitment of Kim Chong-in failed.”

Lee canceled all official activities on Tuesday and avoided contact with the press and most party officials, amid growing rumors that the party’s presidential nominee has been sidelining Lee on several important occasions. Lee and Yoon were also seen in discord over forming the party’s election committee.

Party officials and members appear to be concerned that the dragged out dispute between the presidential nominee and the party chairman will damage their electioneering and tarnish the party’s image.

“If the conflict between Yoon and Lee continues, voters will turn their backs on both the party and the presidential nominee,” a party official said.

Yoon said he may be taking time to “recharge himself.”

“It is not like Lee is rejecting to serve his duty as the party chairman. It looks like he has gone to take time to recharge himself,” Yoon said after a conference in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
