 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

BTS members sell W10b worth of Hybe shares

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Dec 2, 2021 - 13:22       Updated : Dec 2, 2021 - 13:22
Members of K-pop sensation BTS pose for photos during a press conference for the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Big Hit Music)
Members of K-pop sensation BTS pose for photos during a press conference for the “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Big Hit Music)

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS have sold shares in their management agency Hybe, realizing profits worth around 10 billion won ($8.49 million) in the last two months, according to the company’s announcement on DART, the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure board, Thursday.

Jin, J-Hope and RM dumped a total of 9.95 billion won-worth of stocks during regular trading sessions, which were gifted from the agency ahead of its market debut on South Korea’s main board Kospi market in October last year.

Jin sold 16,000 common shares at 302,688 won on Oct. 19, while J-Hope offloaded 5,601 common shares at 332,063 won three days after. RM, the leader of group, cashed in the most amount of gains by dumping his shares seven times from Oct. 13 to Nov. 9. The member’s lowest and highest selling prices were 282,500 won and 381,750 won, respectively, during the trading sessions of Oct. 13 and Nov. 9.

Hybe founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk evenly distributed 478,695 common shares of the agency to the seven members a month before the company went public.

The gift was a token of the long-term partnership between the company and the artists, according to Hybe. By owning 68,385 common shares each, the members’ individual gifted stocks were valued at nearly 9.2 billion won at the time.

The agency’s stock had been trapped between the 200,000 won and 300,000 won-mark in the latter half of this year but the shares started showing an upward trend from mid-October, spurred by the news that the boy group’s offline concerts would resume. The firm refreshed its 52-week high of 421,500 won during intraday trading on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, BTS will not be able to attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards scheduled for Dec. 11 in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, due to the latest change in the Korean government’s quarantine rules, implemented as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The septet is required to undergo a 10-day mandatory self-quarantine upon returning from Los Angeles where it held its first in-person concerts, “Permission to Dance on Stage,” in two years.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114