National

Seoul reports record high of 2,268 daily COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2021 - 10:54       Updated : Dec 2, 2021 - 10:54

This Wednesday, file photo shows people lined up in front of a COVID-19 testing center in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The number of Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases has hit a record high of 2,268, surpassing 2,000 for two straight days, health authorities said Thursday.

Of the cases reported Wednesday, 2,262 were local infections, and six were from overseas, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

The new high was up 46 from the previous high of 2,222 recorded Tuesday and up 508 from 1,760 tallied a week ago.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Seoul topped 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, when 1,221 new patients were confirmed. After staying below the mark for some time, the number again soared to 1,004 on Nov. 2.

Since then, the capital's daily records have been broken six times -- 1,436 on Nov. 16; 1,734 on Nov. 23; 1,760 on Nov. 24; 1,888 on Nov. 26; 2,222 on Tuesday and 2,268 on Wednesday.

The city's total caseload had risen to 158,774, and its total number of COVID-19 deaths had increased by 23 to 1,136, as of Wednesday midnight. (Yonhap)

 

