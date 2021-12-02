 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Assembly set to pass W607.9t budget by deadline: official

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 2, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Dec 2, 2021 - 09:29

Parliament holds a plenary session for the revision of the youth protection act on Nov. 11. (Yonhap)
Parliament holds a plenary session for the revision of the youth protection act on Nov. 11. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly is set to pass the government's 2022 budget before Thursday's deadline after increasing the sum by 3.5 trillion won ($2.97 billion) to 607.9 trillion won, a ruling party official said.

"The ruling and opposition parties have nearly reached an agreement on tax revenues and expenditures, as well as the amount of net increase," the Democratic Party official told Yonhap News Agency.

"There are differences over some projects, but we can't let that stop us from passing the items we have already agreed on," the official continued. "We will pass the budget by today's legal deadline."

The DP and the main opposition People Power Party reached a tentative agreement Wednesday to adjust the government's budget proposal to increase grants for local governments and compensation for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic while reducing the issuance of government bonds, among other things.

But the negotiations hit a snag after the PPP rejected DP demands to increase the defense ministry's budget for a light aircraft carrier project.

The parliamentary defense committee earlier slashed the budget from 7.2 billion won to 500 million won after the PPP questioned the project's feasibility and necessity.

"Our party is sticking to passing the government's original proposal," the official said of the project. "If a compromise is not reached between the ruling and opposition parties, passing the original proposal is in line with budgetary procedures." (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114