 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Rival parties tentatively agree on 2022 budget at W607tr

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 20:11       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 20:11

This file photo from Sept. 15, 2021, shows a plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo from Sept. 15, 2021, shows a plenary session of the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party reached a tentative agreement Wednesday to pass next year's government budget at 607 trillion won ($515 billion), officials said.

The agreement was reached during a bipartisan negotiation meeting headed by Rep. Yun Ho-jung and Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leaders of the DP and PPP, respectively, along with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki at the National Assembly earlier in the day, according to ruling party officials.

The size of the agreed budget is 3 trillion won larger than the government's proposal of 604 trillion won.

"We agreed to increase the size of the tax revenue budget by more than 4 trillion won and reduce that of tax expenditure by over 5 trillion won," Rep. Han Byung-do, deputy DP floor leader, said. 

Han added that the increased budget will be prioritized toward offering support to small merchants, providing low interest loans to business sectors not subject to damage compensations and augmenting the size of the medical budget in light of recent pandemic developments. 

The two sides are reportedly in additional talks on securing more money for regional prepaid cards used by municipal governments. The DP wants at least 21 trillion won worth of prepaid cards to be issued next year, which is 15 trillion won bigger than the government's plan. 

The National Assembly plans to pass next year's budget bill and 17 accompanying laws on Thursday. If passed, it will mark the second consecutive year in which parliament approves the government budget within the legal deadline of Dec. 2. (Yonhap) 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114