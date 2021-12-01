 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Legal battle looms over cohort isolation of COVID-19 patients

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:51       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:51
Health care workers at a hospital in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, look after COVID-19 patients last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Health care workers at a hospital in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, look after COVID-19 patients last Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The family of a female COVID-19 victim, who died during cohort isolation at a long-term care hospital for senior citizens in Seoul, plans to start a damage suit against the state, their lawyers said Wednesday.

The lawsuit will soon be filed with the Seoul Central District Court on behalf of five bereaved family members of the victim, according to Lawyers for a Democratic Society, an association of progressive lawyers, also known as Minbyun.

The victim, whose identity was withheld, died on Dec. 27 last year of multiple organ failure and pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the hospital in Seoul's southwestern district of Guro, which was put under cohort isolation on Dec. 15 due to an infection of one of its patients.

The victim tested negative for the coronavirus on the first day of the cohort isolation but was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 17 and died 10 days later.

The bereaved family was informed by the hospital of her death but was not allowed to identify her body for quarantine reasons.

Only some of her family members were permitted to see the coffin with her body through a glass wall. Her body was cremated one day after her death and her belongings were not delivered to the bereaved family.

Minbyun said it will include not only the state but also the Seoul city government, Guro Ward Office and the long-term care hospital in the list of defendants presumably liable for damages.

"It has been continuously pointed out that cohort isolation is legally ambiguous and its detailed rules are problematic. The upcoming damage suit will be meaningful as the first litigation seeking the judgment of the judiciary on the issue," said a ranking official of Minbyun.

The bereaved family said through Minbyun that they may suffer from trauma forever as the victim may have died bitterly at the hospital. They also expressed resentment against the government for not saying a single word of apology. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114