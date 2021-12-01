New CEO takes helm at LG Arts Center

Lee Hyun-jung, new CEO of LG Arts Center (LG Arts Center)
LG Arts Center’s new CEO Lee Hyun-jung officially took the reins of the cultural institution Wednesday.
The 50-year-old Lee replaces Sim Woo-seob. Her appointment was announced in the annual reshuffling of conglomerate LG Group’s executives last week.
Lee joined LG Arts Center, operated by LG’s nonprofit organization LG Yonam Cultural Foundation, in 1996 as the group was gearing up to launch the cultural complex and served as the head of programming for 22 years.
Lee played a key role in enhancing the center’s brand image by developing programs for LG Arts Center’s annual Contemporary Music & Performing Arts Season program, the center said.
The new CEO will lead the center’s move to Magok, western Seoul, slated to take place in October next year after 22 years in Yeoksam, southern Seoul.
By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com
)