 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 14:15       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 14:15
Health officials in protective suits work at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Health officials in protective suits work at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea could make "big adjustments" to its virus prevention measures if the number of omicron coronavirus variant cases spike in the country, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.

"We discussed such an issue during a special virus response meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in on Nov. 29," Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for communication, told a YouTube channel of a local news outlet. "We have completed our review (on the issue)."

Last month, Moon said the country cannot "retreat to the past" by reversing the gradual return to normal life, hinting it may not tighten antivirus measures.

But with the increasing threat of the omicron variant, believed to be more contagious than other variants, Park's comments suggest that options of reinforcing social distancing measures are apparently on the table depending on circumstances.

South Korea has yet to confirm an omicron variant case.

The country started to ease social distancing measures in November following its initiation of its "living with COVID-19" scheme aimed for helping people's gradual return to normalcy.

"Opinions on the omicron variant are divided, with some experts saying it is more contagious, but its dangerousness is not that big," Park said. "It is difficult to judge the risk at this point, but we should share information and make a swift response in advance."

Regarding opposition party's suspicion of the government not properly announcing the country's virus situation due to next year's presidential election, Park strongly downplayed the claim.

"How can you connect this problem with the election?" he asked.

"That is a very creative idea." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114