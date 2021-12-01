 Back To Top
Business

FTC executive elected as OECD committee’s bureau member

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 11:54       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 11:54
Fair Trade Commission's secretary general Shin Bong-sam (FTC)
South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said Wednesday that its secretary general Shin Bong-sam has been elected as a bureau member of the OECD’s Competition Committee.

According to OECD, major objective of OECD Competition Committee is to inform and encourage senior regulators and antitrust enforcers to act consistently on enforcement of competition laws. 

The committee is comprised of representatives from 16 member countries which lead the enforcement of competition laws. A total of 38 countries, including France, Italy, Greece and Germany, are members of the committee.

The FTC said that Shin, as a bureau member, will play a deciding role in important agenda at the committee. 

Shin has headed the FTC’s Anti-Monopoly bureau and Cartel Investigation bureau. He has also served as the chief of Competition Policy bureau to lead the organization’s core business regarding digital fair trade policies.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
