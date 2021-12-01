Military reports 38 more COVID-19 cases

Soldiers on leave. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including cluster infections at an Army unit in Gangwon Province, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,366.



Ten Army conscripts stationed at a base in Hwacheon, 118 kilometers northeast of Seoul, tested positive after a fellow was infected at their base. All of the newly added patients from the base were fully vaccinated.



The military added it is carrying out COVID-19 tests on around 300 troops on the base.



Ten military personnel also contracted the virus from their fellows nationwide.



Eight others contracted the virus from their family members or other civilians. Five tested positive during and after their vacations.



Five others tested positive after developing symptoms.



Of the cumulative cases in the military, 169 patients are still under treatment.



South Korea's COVID-19 cases topped a whopping 5,000 for the first time Wednesday, with the number of critically ill patients hitting a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the omicron variant. (Yonhap)