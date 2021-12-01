 Back To Top
Entertainment

COVID-19 resurgence halts local filmmaking industry

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:20       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:20
Jung Woo-sung (Artist Company)
Jung Woo-sung (Artist Company)

The COVID-19 pandemic is once again shaking the Korean filmmaking industry, as two star actors -- Jung Woo-sung and Go Kyung-pyo -- tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday.

Other actors and crew who worked with Jung and Go now find themselves in a situation in which they have to halt their current projects and undergo COVID-19 PCR tests.

According to Jung’s agency Artist Company, the actor went into self-quarantine after being confirmed as a COVID-19 patient on Monday night.

Actors Lee Byung-hun and Cho Seung-woo who were in close contact with Jung while filming a commercial recently also took PCR tests Tuesday after hearing the news. Lee tested negative while Cho is still waiting for his test results.

Jung‘s agency added that the actor received his second dose of a vaccine more than two weeks ago.

Go also immediately stopped filming his Netflix original “Seoul Vibes” and went into self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

All of the actors and crew on the “Seoul Vibes” set, including Yoo Ah-in and Moon So-ri, are undergoing COVID-19 testing.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
