Seoul's new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 for 1st time

People wait in a line to take coronavirus tests at a screening station in Songpa Ward, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul surpassed 2,000 for the first time, officials said Wednesday.



The capital logged an all-time daily high of 2,222 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters. Only 10 of the city's total were from overseas.



The latest daily tally broke Seoul's previous daily record of 1,888 set only four days ago. It also marked an increase of 1,036 from 1,186 the previous day and an increase of 488 from 1,734 a week earlier.



The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Seoul topped 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, when 1,221 new patients were confirmed. After a period of lull, it again soared to 1,004 on Nov. 2.



Since then, the capital's daily records have been broken five times -- 1,436 on Nov. 16; 1,734 on Nov. 23; 1,760 on Nov. 24; 1,888 on Nov. 26 and 2,222 on Tuesday.



The city's total caseload has now risen to 156,507, and its total number of COVID-19 deaths also increased by 13 to 1,113.



Nationwide, the number of new daily coronavirus cases topped 5,000 for the first time, reaching an all-time high of 5,123. (Yonhap)