S. Korea's exports hit fresh monthly high in Nov. on robust global demand for chips

South Korea's exports spiked 32.1 percent on-year to reach an all-time monthly high in November on the back of strong global demand for chips and petro products, data showed Wednesday.Outbound shipments came to $60.44 billion, compared with $45.75 billion from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.It marked the highest monthly figure since the country began compiling the data in 1956, and it is the first time that the monthly tally surpassed the $60 billion mark, the ministry said.The previous record was $55.92 billion posted in September this year. In October, exports came to $55.62 billion.Imports advanced 43.6 percent on-year to $57.36 billion last month, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.09 billion. It marked the 19th consecutive month that the country's exports exceeded imports, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)