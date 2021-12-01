Daily virus cases expected to surpass 5,000

Medical workers carry out their job at a COVID-19 testing booth at a public health center in Seoul's southeastern district of Songpa on Sunday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases are expected to breach the 5,000 mark for the first time Wednesday and the number of critically ill patients is also predicted to hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant.



The country is expected to report over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told a pan-government meeting on the virus response.



The number of critically ill patients is also expected to reach an all-time high of over 700, according to the minister. (Yonhap)