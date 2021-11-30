Sweet like peach, Kai aims to send message of love through “Peaches”

Singer-turned-soloist Kai poses during an online press conference Tuesday. (S.M. Entertainment)



After rumors about Kai of boy band EXO’s second solo album circulated last month, he answered questions to the anticipation by stretching his solo legs. The singer sent fans abuzz with excitement by releasing his new EP, “Peaches,” which dropped Tuesday evening.



In a press conference earlier Tuesday, the singer said his second EP consists of six tracks spanning across genres, adding that the expansion in his musical taste will be worth the listen.



The virtuoso’s new solo album is a six-song package peppered with hip-hop and R&B tunes, along with bass and drum sounds blended with his low-tone vocals.



Leading the album is “Peaches,” which the singer described as a “mixture of medium-tempo R&B tune with an addictive melody and 808 bass sounds that talks about spending romance with your lover,” likening the sweetness of love to a peach. He added that the lyrics talk about how one wants to be in paradise with a lover.



Speaking about how he first floated the idea, he said he came up with “peaches” for his title track and album name because the word led him to widen his imagination.



“The song was on repeat for hours, which is how I was able to come up with the concept. And as I kept on listening to the music, I had to think about how I was supposed to convey and express this song. The term ‘peach’ reminded me of a paradise. Later, the word ‘paradise’ led me to think of a god, and I felt as if I was in the sky, but at the same time, I connected the fruit to something sweet,” he said.



The singer went on to say that he wanted to pass on a message that the more you think of something, the more you want it in your hands.



Side track “Vanilla” is an indie-pop-based tune that boasts an ethereal sound that melds the guitar, bongo drums and tropical house synth in the background. In line with the title, the song likens the feeling of falling in love with vanilla.



Kai added that although he is known for his stage presence as a dancer and performer, choreography is not his priority, but he accentuates the tune and message.







(S.M. Entertainment)