National

69 foreign students investigated for statutory rape of teenager

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 30, 2021 - 17:13       Updated : Nov 30, 2021 - 17:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Close to 70 study-abroad students in South Korea are under police investigation for alleged statutory rape of a teenager.

News reports said Monday that police investigators in Gangwon Province are investigating 69 foreign university students and graduates in the province after it was alleged that they had unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim on nearly 100 occasions since last December.

The police said the group of foreign students had sex with the victim despite being aware of the fact that the victim was a teenager. Korean law allows those who commit sexual acts with those under the age of 16 to be charged with rape if they were aware of the age at the time of the incident.

According to media reports, the case came to light during the teenager’s consultations with her teacher in August, and the teenager reportedly told the police the group of college students lured the victim by offering favors or snacks in return for sex acts.

The 69 college students and graduates have had a travel ban placed on them.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
