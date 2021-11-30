SoFi Review: BTS brings moments of magic, surprises in emotional reunion with ARMYs

LOS ANGELES – Witnessing the emotional reunion of K-pop titans BTS with their fans in Los Angeles, it was clear that the two years apart left their bond not just completely unscathed, but stronger than ever.



“I really wanted to say I missed you, and we know how hard things were for you, how thankful I am. In Korea, we didn’t have any fans and performed in front of the camera. I really shouldn’t feel this way, but the first time I saw you in two years, honestly it was a little awkward. I felt like I went back to seven years ago,” said Jimin during the Sunday night concert, the second of their four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, LA.



“And I’m really moved that all of you’ve waited for us. I don’t think I did all I could for you guys for the past two years, so I’m really honored that you’ve waited for us,” he added.





(Big Hit Music)

The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concert series marked BTS’ first live show in two years since “2019 BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’” show in Seoul, due to the ongoing pandemic-related restrictions that have halted the group’s touring. The multi-venue series, which kicked off on Nov. 27, was accompanied by special live broadcasts each night at adjacent YouTube Theater.



The two-hour set, jam-packed with 24 songs, was fired up by exhilarated ARMYs who spruced themselves up with BTS-themed fashion items and merchandise. Thousands of dazzling ARMY bomb light sticks filled the venue, just like the band’s previous shows. As the concertgoers waited for the long-awaited seven boys, the stadium beautifully lit up in the group’s signature purple.



But there definitely was pleasant tension felt in the air, as the clock ticked down to BTS and ARMYs’ sentimental live encounter.



As the lights went down to signal BTS’ arrival and the ear-splitting screams got louder, RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook kicked off the show with power anthem “On,” a fitting choice for the opener. The bandmates had previously mentioned it as the song they most anticipated performing live in concert once the pandemic is over. The audacious tone continued with two bombastic hits, “Fire” and “Dope,” before they finally grabbed the microphones to give their first shout out to their long-waiting fans.



“Hello, we are BTS! Welcome to our PTD stage in LA. My name is RM nice to meet you guys,” RM said.



Other members also went onto greet the audience in English, addressing them how much they’ve missed and love them.



“We finally got to perform ‘On’ for you. How was it? Good?” asked V of their much-anticipated gig.



Jin said, “I’m so happy to see more of you today,” while Jimin sweetly said “I’ve missed you” in Korean.



What set the SoFi show apart from the band’s past gigs was that it only featured group songs -- no solo numbers.



Suga explained, “This PTD performance was a big challenge for all of us, as obviously we’re getting older. And let me tell you why we set this concert without solo songs. We’ve prepared everything, from the cue sheet to devices. We’ve been away for two years, and we wanted full attention on seven of us.”





(Big Hit Music)