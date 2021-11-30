COVAX allocates 4.7 million more COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea

The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 4.7 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea in its latest distribution plan, its report showed Tuesday.According to the program's 12th vaccine allocation decision, AstraZeneca's vaccines will be provided to North Korea, though Pyongyang remains unresponsive to the proposed vaccine assistance.When added to the 2 million doses of vaccines COVAX earlier allocated to the North, the amount is enough to inoculate around 13 percent of the country's total population."As far as we know, COVAX and North Korea are continuing necessary consultations for the vaccine distribution, but they are yet to have a detailed plan or schedule for the provision," an official at Seoul's unification ministry said.North Korea has imposed a strict border lockdown to stave off the virus since last year and claims to be coronavirus-free.A Seoul official earlier said the North could think accepting 2 million or 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the international community falls far short of what it needs in return for opening its border. (Yonhap)