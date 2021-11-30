 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Military reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:46       Updated : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:46

Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
Fighter jet F-16 Falcon lifts off tarmac at Osan Air Base (Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,328.

Among the new cases, five Army officers and a conscript stationed in the central city of Sejong tested positive after a fellow was infected at their base.

A civilian employee of the Army based in Seoul tested positive after working at a COVID-19 testing center. Another Army conscript from Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul, also contracted the virus after working at a residential treatment center.

An Army officer stationed in Seoul tested positive after a family member was infected.

Six other military personnel tested positive during and after their vacations. Four others contracted the virus from their fellows.

Twenty of the additional patients reported Tuesday were fully vaccinated.

On the previous day, the military said it plans to start giving extra COVID-19 vaccine jabs to troops in late December and is considering the booster shot program for overseas contingents as well.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 140 patients are still under treatment.

South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the third straight day Tuesday, but the number of critically ill patients hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114