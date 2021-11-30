Military reports 23 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea's military reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,328.Among the new cases, five Army officers and a conscript stationed in the central city of Sejong tested positive after a fellow was infected at their base.A civilian employee of the Army based in Seoul tested positive after working at a COVID-19 testing center. Another Army conscript from Jincheon, 91 kilometers south of Seoul, also contracted the virus after working at a residential treatment center.An Army officer stationed in Seoul tested positive after a family member was infected.Six other military personnel tested positive during and after their vacations. Four others contracted the virus from their fellows.Twenty of the additional patients reported Tuesday were fully vaccinated.On the previous day, the military said it plans to start giving extra COVID-19 vaccine jabs to troops in late December and is considering the booster shot program for overseas contingents as well.Of the cumulative cases in the military, 140 patients are still under treatment.South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 4,000 for the third straight day Tuesday, but the number of critically ill patients hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)