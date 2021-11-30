 Back To Top
National

Defense minister thanks ex-USFK chief Brooks for contribution to alliance

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:42       Updated : Nov 30, 2021 - 10:42

Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command from 2016-2018. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Suh Wook expressed appreciation to a visiting former US Forces Korea (USFK) commander for his contributions to the bilateral alliance during a meeting earlier this week, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Suh and Vincent Brooks, who led the USFK from 2016-18, met Monday, as the latter was in Seoul to attend a set of alliance-related events ahead of the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), the annual defense ministerial talks between the two countries slated for Thursday.

Suh expressed his gratitude to Brooks for his dedication to the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula, stressing his affection for the decadeslong security partnership between the two countries will be "remembered for good," the ministry said in a press release.

Brooks lauded the South Korea-US alliance as the "most exemplary" one in the world and stressed the importance of the two countries' efforts to continue to develop the alliance through the strengthening of their combined defense posture.

He also wished the allies' upcoming high-level defense talks would serve as an opportunity to further enhance the alliance.

Brooks also thanked the Seoul government for its contribution to a project to build a monument in Washington to honor fallen heroes of the 1950-53 Korean War. The South Korean government shouldered $23.6 million of the total $24.2 million earmarked for the project.

The Wall of Remembrance will include the names of 36,574 American servicemen and more than 7,200 members of the Korean Augmentation to the US Army who gave their lives defending the people of South Korea during the 1950-53 conflict. It is scheduled to be completed next year. (Yonhap)

 

