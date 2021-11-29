Samsung Heavy ties up with Microsoft for shipyard digitalization

Officials from Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Microsoft Korea hold business agreements after signing a bilateral business cooperation deal, in this photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries on Monday. (Samsung Heavy Industries)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has signed a deal with Microsoft Korea to cooperate on the digitalization of its shipyard.



Samsung Heavy said it plans to build up a collaboration system among each shipbuilding sector in its shipyard by using cloud computing service Azure, artificial intelligence, group chat software Teams and metaverse technologies, which will be provided by Microsoft under the deal.



Samsung Heavy said the latest deal will accelerate the digitalization of its shipyard, which it has been pushing for since 2019, the shipbuilder said. (Yonhap)