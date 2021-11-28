 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Paul Rudd is People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 29, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Nov 29, 2021 - 10:01

Paul Rudd, 52, the affable actor best known for playing “Ant-Man,” was named People magazine’s sexiest man alive, joining the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

Rudd played the kind boyfriend of Lisa Kudrow’s wacky Phoebe on TV comedy “Friends” and later took larger roles in comedies like “Knocked Up” before playing Ant-Man in the Marvel superhero movie, followed by a sequel and appearances as the character in “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Rudd will next appear in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and in the TV series “The Shrink Next Door.”

Actor Michael B. Jordan was last year’s pick as sexiest man alive, following John Legend and Idris Elba in 2019 and 2018. (Reuters)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
