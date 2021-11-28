Samsung ranks No. 1 in US high-end projector market

A promotional image for Samsung Electronics’ The Premiere ultrashort throw projector (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Sunday that it ranked No. 1 in the premium home cinema projector market in the United States, a year after the electronics giant entered the market with its flagship The Premiere lineup.
Samsung Electronics’ high-end projectors priced at $3,000 or more accounted for 27.8 percent of the US market by sales from January to October, the company said, citing an estimate from US market intelligence firm NPD Group.
In particular, Samsung’s focus on ultrashort throw projectors -- which use ultrashort focal point triple laser beam technology, suitable for high-definition videos with resolutions of over 4,000 pixels -- was seen bearing fruit.
The cutting-edge projectors, requiring a minimal projection distance between the device and a screen with a throw ratio of less than 0.37 to 1, were gaining a stronger foothold in the US. Solely in the third quarter, 44 percent of all US sales of such high-end products came from Samsung Electronics.
According to Samsung Electronics, the looser distance requirement for its premium projectors will enable hassle-free installation. Moreover, Samsung’s projectors offer a smart TV experience, meaning users can access a variety of streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ and YouTube simply with a connection to the internet.
“More consumers are turning to ‘The Premiere’ home entertainment projectors to align them with their taste and their lifestyle,” Samsung Electronics Vice President Sung Il-kyung said in a statement. “(Samsung) will continue to launch new products tailored to a consumer demand for ultrawide screens.”
Samsung launched its premium projector lineup The Premiere in October, in response to consumer demand for home theaters along with a spike in streaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
