Business

[Photo News] At full throttle

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 28, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 28, 2021 - 16:07
An LG Electronics worker is busy manufacturing washing machines ahead of a year-end spending spree at the firm's factory in Clarksville, Tennessee, Friday. The company's lines of key products such as washing machines and refrigerators are running full throttle 24/7 to meet soaring year-end demand in the market.
An LG Electronics worker is busy manufacturing washing machines ahead of a year-end spending spree at the firm’s factory in Clarksville, Tennessee, Friday. The company’s lines of key products such as washing machines and refrigerators are running full throttle 24/7 to meet soaring year-end demand in the market.
An LG Electronics worker is busy manufacturing washing machines ahead of a year-end spending spree at the firm’s factory in Clarksville, Tennessee, Friday. 

The company’s lines of key products such as washing machines and refrigerators are running full throttle 24/7 to meet soaring year-end demand in the market. (Yonhap)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
