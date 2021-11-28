[Photo News] At full throttle

An LG Electronics worker is busy manufacturing washing machines ahead of a year-end spending spree at the firm’s factory in Clarksville, Tennessee, Friday. The company’s lines of key products such as washing machines and refrigerators are running full throttle 24/7 to meet soaring year-end demand in the market.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
