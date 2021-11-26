[Today’s K-pop] Woodz floats poster for December concert

(Credit: Yue hua Entertainment)



Woodz, also known as Cho Seungyeon, will hold a concert in Seoul Dec. 11-12.



Under the theme “The Invisible City,” he will bring his fans to a mirage-like space that does not exist in reality but can be found everywhere. The live performance will be also streamed around the world.



He held his first concert -- dubbed “2020 Woodz: Not Just a Concert - W Box” -- online last year, and demonstrated his presence for 120 minutes.

He won the first place in a television music chart program for the first time on his own with “Waiting,” one of the double focus tracks from third EP “Only Lovers Left” last month.



He was a member of X1, an 11-member act formed through a survival audition show “ProduceX101” in 2019. The group disbanded in January 2020 after it was revealed that voting in the program was rigged.



NU’EST holds offline concert for 3 days





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



NU’EST is performing live in front of its fans in southern Seoul from today until Dec. 28.



The live stage is titled “Black,” after the name of a track from its second studio album “Romanticize,” and signifies that it will be an integration of all colors and all charms the band has.



It has been over 2 1/2 years since its previous in-person standalone concert and all tickets were sold upon release. The quintet will perform some tracks for the first time on stage and also have prepared a variety of songs to showcase how they have matured in terms of music as a group and as an individual.



Meanwhile, Baekho is cast as a lead in musical “Altar Boyz,” which premieres on Dec. 18, and JR debuted as an actor in a television drama that started airing last week. Ren recently wrapped up Seoul leg of musical “Hedwig.”



Seventeen gives sneak peek at Japanese single video





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen uploaded a teaser trailer for the music video of its upcoming Japanese song “Ainochikara” on Friday.



The name translates into “Power of Love,” and is part of its year-long project of the same name. The clip begins with a big field of snow and zooms in on each member over Wonwoo’s narration: “This is our story.”



The song is the 13-piece act’s first winter song and the first ballad in Japanese. It comforts and gives out support saying that a warm spring will come if we survive the harsh winter with power of love. “Ainochikara” was revealed in advance during the band’s concert exclusively livestreamed for its fans in Japan earlier this month.



The song is part of same-titled single that also includes Japanese version of “Home,” title track from sixth EP “You Made My Dawn,” and “Snap Shoot,” a track from third LP “An Ode.” The single will be fully unveiled on Dec. 8.



