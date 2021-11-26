Jeon Jong-seo praises ‘Nothing Serious’ director’s unique style, humor

Jeon Jong-seo (CJ ENM)



Jeon Jong-seo has attracted attention for her character’s frank comments about sex in romantic comedy “Nothing Serious,” but for her the role was all about the director’s wit.



Jeon plays Ham Ja-young, a 29-year-old single woman who often talks about her sex life with her friends and even makes sexual jokes to Park Woo-ri, a man she just met on a dating app.





Jeon Jong-seo plays Ham Ja-young in “Nothing Serious.” (CJ ENM)