Yoon, Lee neck and neck at 42% vs 39.8%: survey

Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, is neck and neck with ruling Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung with 42 percent support against 39.8 percent, a survey showed Friday.The difference between the two was 2.2 percentage points, which was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, according to the survey of 1,005 adults conducted Tuesday and Wednesday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 4.4 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 3.2 percent.Yoon and Lee posted 40 percent and 39.5 percent, respectively, in a previous KSOI survey conducted last Friday and Saturday.A month earlier, Lee led Yoon 33.9 percent to 31.5 percent in a KSOI poll conducted on Oct. 26 and 27.When asked to pick the candidate most capable of resolving job and housing issues for young people in their 20s and 30s, 39.2 percent of the respondents in the latest survey chose Lee, while 35.4 percent chose Yoon.Ahn followed with 7.3 percent and Sim with 4.9 percent. (Yonhap)