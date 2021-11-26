 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Coupang holds special online event for Black Friday

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 13:57       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 13:57

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said Friday that it will hold a special event to celebrate the Black Friday shopping extravaganza. 

This year’s event, which continues through Sunday, includes offering global products at a discount for those using its “Rocket Jikgu” overseas delivery service and the Rocket Delivery category that includes directly imported goods. A limited-time sale will also take place daily.

Brands that are participating includes consumer electronics companies like Samsung, LG, Dyson, Xiaomi, Bose, Logitech, Cuisinart, Philips and fashion houses Nike, Adidas, MLB, and Skechers. Popular items from P&G and Lego will be available at a discount through this period. 

For Rocket Wow Club members, an exclusive membership at Coupang for quick delivery and discounted prices, Coupang said they have removed a minimum order quantity for free shipping and will even deliver a single item at no extra delivery cost. For digital household products, Wow members can get up to a 40 percent discount. Samsung and LG televisions will be discounted up to 30 percent. All Wow members will be provided with up to a 20,000 won voucher for all Rocket Jikgu products. 

“Black Friday started as an American culture, evolved to become a global shopping festival, and we prepared this special event with great benefits for Coupang customers to enjoy it. Coupang will continue to hold various events for the Customers in the future too,” said a Coupang official.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114