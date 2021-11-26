Coupang holds special online event for Black Friday



South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said Friday that it will hold a special event to celebrate the Black Friday shopping extravaganza.



This year’s event, which continues through Sunday, includes offering global products at a discount for those using its “Rocket Jikgu” overseas delivery service and the Rocket Delivery category that includes directly imported goods. A limited-time sale will also take place daily.



Brands that are participating includes consumer electronics companies like Samsung, LG, Dyson, Xiaomi, Bose, Logitech, Cuisinart, Philips and fashion houses Nike, Adidas, MLB, and Skechers. Popular items from P&G and Lego will be available at a discount through this period.



For Rocket Wow Club members, an exclusive membership at Coupang for quick delivery and discounted prices, Coupang said they have removed a minimum order quantity for free shipping and will even deliver a single item at no extra delivery cost. For digital household products, Wow members can get up to a 40 percent discount. Samsung and LG televisions will be discounted up to 30 percent. All Wow members will be provided with up to a 20,000 won voucher for all Rocket Jikgu products.



“Black Friday started as an American culture, evolved to become a global shopping festival, and we prepared this special event with great benefits for Coupang customers to enjoy it. Coupang will continue to hold various events for the Customers in the future too,” said a Coupang official.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)