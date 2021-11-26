 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Military reports 19 additional COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:17       Updated : Nov 26, 2021 - 11:17
Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
Service members receive COVID-19 vaccines in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported 19 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, down nine from a day earlier, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,264.

Two Army conscripts based in Paju, north of Seoul, contracted the virus after one of their fellows was infected.

An officer stationed at a unit under the direct control of the ministry in Seoul and an Army conscript stationed in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of the capital city, also tested positive following a case at their bases.

A conscript based at another ministry-controlled base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, tested positive before being hospitalized for another reason.

A civilian employee of the Army stationed in Jeonju, 243 km south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

Eight members tested positive before and after they returned to their bases following their vacations.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 124 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114