Seoul stocks open lower amid renewed virus concerns

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, largely as investors worry over the escalating coronavirus situation.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 3.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,977.25 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The Kospi started off weak amid losses on the chemical and tech heavyweights.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat, and internet portal operator Naver lost 1.13 percent.



Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics climbed 1.35 percent, but chemical heavyweight LG Chem declined 0.27 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,192.3 won against the US dollar, down 2.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)