Business

Lotte Group hires outsiders to lead key businesses

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 18:22       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 18:22
The newly appointed head of Lotte Group's retail department, Vice Chairman Kim Sang-hyun
The newly appointed head of Lotte Group's retail department, Vice Chairman Kim Sang-hyun
 
Lotte Group has hired Kim Sang-hyun, former vice president of market rival Homeplus, to lead Lotte Shopping, which controls all the group’s retail business, officials said Thursday.

The group’s hotel department will be led by Ahn Se-jin, former CEO of the Korean restaurant chain Nolboo.

Kim Gyo-hyun, former head of Lotte Chemical, was promoted to vice president in recognition of his achievements in restoring the fortunes of the group’s chemical business to pre-pandemic levels. 

Lotte Holdings President Lee Dong-woo was promoted to vice chairman and CEO of Lotte Corporation, they said.

In the face of fast-emerging online businesses, the group is set to conduct an organizational transformation. 

The group will be divided into six business sectors -- food, shopping, hotels, chemical, construction and rentals -- to streamline decision-making processes, it said.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
