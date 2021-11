Lotte Group hires outsiders to lead key businesses

Lotte Group has hired Kim Sang-hyun, former vice president of market rival Homeplus, to lead Lotte Shopping, which controls all the group’s retail business, officials said Thursday.The group’s hotel department will be led by Ahn Se-jin, former CEO of the Korean restaurant chain Nolboo.Kim Gyo-hyun, former head of Lotte Chemical, was promoted to vice president in recognition of his achievements in restoring the fortunes of the group’s chemical business to pre-pandemic levels.Lotte Holdings President Lee Dong-woo was promoted to vice chairman and CEO of Lotte Corporation, they said.In the face of fast-emerging online businesses, the group is set to conduct an organizational transformation.The group will be divided into six business sectors -- food, shopping, hotels, chemical, construction and rentals -- to streamline decision-making processes, it said.By Kang Jae-eun ( kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com