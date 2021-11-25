 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Jobs for 30-somethings cut for 7 consecutive quarter

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 17:36       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 17:37
A job fair is held in Guro-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
A job fair is held in Guro-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- The number of paid jobs for South Koreans in their 30s has declined for a seventh consecutive quarter. This could indicate a lack of job security for the core working age bracket, despite recent improvement in hiring indexes for other age groups.

Statistics Korea said Thursday that the tally for salaried jobs increased by 681,000 on-year for all age groups in the second quarter. By age, the figure decreased only among those aged between 30-39.

Those in their 60s and older topped the list, with their number of jobs up by 392,000. But this had continued to trigger social criticism over job quality, with some online commenters and labor researchers claiming the government has only worked to create nonregular jobs in the public sector for retirees or seniors.

Skeptics point out that a large portion of the hired seniors are working as cleaners in the streets or at public offices, and their monthly wages mostly come from taxpayer money.

Next on the list were 173,000 jobs for those in their 50s, followed by 78,000 for those in their 20s and younger and 55,000 for those in their 40s.

In contrast, the figure for those in their 30s fell by 17,000 in the second quarter, compared to the same period during the previous year. This marked a continuous slide of nearly two years, since the figure first declined in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sectors such as manufacturing (minus 38,000) and construction (minus 6,000) were found to have led the worsening employment in the age group, according to Statistics Korea.

People in their 20s also suffered a drop in the number of jobs in the manufacturing industry (by 17,000), though the tally for jobs for the age group increased in the overall sector.

The collective decrease by 55,000 in manufacturing-related jobs among those in their 20s or under and 30s indicates the core working age population was still facing a tough employment market, despite gradual improvements in employment indexes amid the ongoing pandemic.

For the entire age group, the heath care and social welfare sector has shown the largest improvement with an increase of paid jobs by 192,000, followed by construction with 71,000 and public administration at 70,000.

About 25,000 jobs in the manufacturing segment were also offered to all age groups, despite the sagging performance among those in their 20s and 30s.

But the lodging and food services sector, which were severely hit by COVID-19, saw the tally for jobs slide by 9,000.

By sex, women outnumbered men by 435,000 vs. 245,000 in the growth of jobs.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114