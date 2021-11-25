Daily COVID-19 cases in military double from day earlier

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, double the previous day's tally, as it enforces eased social-distancing rules in line with the nationwide scheme for a gradual return to normal life.The latest tally brought the total caseload among the military personnel to 2,245.Among the new cases, two Army officers and four troops stationed in the central city of Gyeryong, tested positive after a civilian employee from their base contracted the virus.Five Army officers stationed in Seoul also tested positive after a fellow was infected following a vacation.Seven other service members also tested positive during and after their vacations. Three contracted the virus from their family members.Of the cumulative cases in the military, 113 patients are still under treatment.The military said it plans to maintain current guidelines on vacation and off-base trips for its troops for the time being, in line with the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme.South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 4,000 on Thursday, a day after hitting an all-time high of 4,115, but critical cases and deaths climbed to fresh highs, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Yonhap)