KFCC holds webinar with Thai counterpart

The Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives will hold a joint webinar with its counterpart in Thailand on Friday under the theme “The Role of Financial Cooperatives and Future Directions.”
The webinar is designed to discover the value of financial cooperatives in the two countries and seek ways to cooperate, the KFCC said.
Students and officials at cooperatives as well as participants from Myanmar, Laos, Fiji and Uganda will take part in the three-hour webinar. The seminar will introduce cases of financial cooperatives’ inclusion of people in the low-income bracket and plans for cooperation in the era of digital transition, according to the KFCC.
