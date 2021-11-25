Seoul reports new daily record high of 1,760 COVID-19 infections

The city of Seoul reported 1,760 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the most the capital has reported since the onset of the pandemic, health officials said.The total, which tallied all new cases confirmed in Seoul a day earlier, is 25 cases more than the previous record high of 1,735 posted just a day ago. It also marks a steep rise from the daily tally of 1,429 from a week earlier.Of the total, only three were imported cases.The capital city has been constantly renewing its daily COVID-19 infection record on the back of the virus resurgence across the nation following the enforcement of the first phase of the "living with COVID-19" scheme early this month.Having stayed in the three-digit numbers in late October, the daily tally surpassed 1,000 in early November to set a then record high of 1,436 for Nov. 16 and has renewed the record twice since then.The accumulated tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital came to 146,406 as of early Thursday, with its death toll reaching 1,004.The country posted 3,938 new COVID-19 cases on the day, after registering an all-time high of 4,115 cases the previous day. (Yonhap)