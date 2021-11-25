[Breaking] South Korea’s central bank raises base rate to 1% amid inflation concerns

Bank of Korea headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to 1 percent. The move was widely expected, as the economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bank of Korea carried out its first pandemic-era rate hike in August, ending more than a year of ultralow interest rates. At that time it raised the base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, from the previous record low of 0.5 percent.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)