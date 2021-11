[Breaking] South Korea’s central bank raises base rate to 1% amid inflation concerns

South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday to 1 percent. The move was widely expected, as the economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.The Bank of Korea carried out its first pandemic-era rate hike in August, ending more than a year of ultralow interest rates. At that time it raised the base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, from the previous record low of 0.5 percent.By Jung Min-kyung ( mkjung@heraldcorp.com