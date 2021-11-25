Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent rally.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 7.35 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,986.94 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start, apparently on the back of losses in tech heavyweights.



Top cap Samsung Electronics fell 0.53 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.42 percent.



Leading chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.2 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.24 percent.



Among gainers, leading internet portal operator Naver gained 0.89, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.24 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,188.7 against the US dollar, down 2.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)