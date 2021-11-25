 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to honor fallen heroes of 'Battle of Chosin Reservoir'

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 09:24

This photo, released by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs on Nov. 11, shows the Korean War Memorial erected in Orange County, California, the United States. (Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs)
South Korea plans to hold an annual ceremony later this week to honor the sacrifices of the troops killed in a major battle of the 1950-53 Korean War, the veterans affairs ministry said Thursday.

The event to commemorate the Battle of Chosin Reservoir will take place in the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul on Friday with the attendance of some 400 people, according to the ministry.

Key participants will include Veterans Affairs Minister Hwang Ki-chul and Christopher Del Corso, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul.

In the two-week battle that started on Nov. 27, 1950, in South Hamgyong Province in the North, South Korean troops and the 1st Marine Division of the US fought fiercely against Chinese forces.

Their sacrifices paved the way for the famous Hungnam evacuation, in which UN troops helped pluck some 100,000 Korean civilians out of harm's way.

The veterans ministry plans to award appreciation plaques to the bereaved families of two fallen soldiers of the battle -- Pfc. Kim Seok-joo and Pfc. Jung Hwan-jo -- whose remains arrived here from Hawaii earlier this year.

Their remains were discovered by North Korea and sent to Hawaii, along with those of American soldiers. They returned home with 66 other sets of unidentified remains in September following President Moon Jae-in's visit to Hawaii.

The plaques will also be given to the families of late Gil Won-gap and Lee Sang-woo. The two were among 18 police officers who fought in the battle.

Since 2016, the ministry has hosted the event to underscore South Korea's commitment to remembering the fallen troops. (Yonhap)

