 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

3 companies to recall over 220,000 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2021 - 09:03       Updated : Nov 25, 2021 - 09:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
BMW Korea, GM Asia-Pacific Regional headquarters and Mercedes-Benz Korea will voluntarily recall more than 220,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The three carmakers are recalling a combined 223,330 units in 84 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

For instance, BMW plans to gradually replace the upgraded exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers with existing EGR components in the BMW 520d sedan from Nov. 29, the statement said.

Staring Nov. 26, the GM Asia-Pacific Regional headquarters will recall side lamps of the Cadillac CT6 sedan due to lack of brightness, while Mercedes-Benz will recall faulty captive bolts of the front brake calipers in the S 400d 4MATIC sedan from Nov. 29, it said. 

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114