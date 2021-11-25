3 companies to recall over 220,000 vehicles over faulty parts

(Yonhap)

BMW Korea, GM Asia-Pacific Regional headquarters and Mercedes-Benz Korea will voluntarily recall more than 220,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.



This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.



The three carmakers are recalling a combined 223,330 units in 84 kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.



For instance, BMW plans to gradually replace the upgraded exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) coolers with existing EGR components in the BMW 520d sedan from Nov. 29, the statement said.



Staring Nov. 26, the GM Asia-Pacific Regional headquarters will recall side lamps of the Cadillac CT6 sedan due to lack of brightness, while Mercedes-Benz will recall faulty captive bolts of the front brake calipers in the S 400d 4MATIC sedan from Nov. 29, it said.



Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)



