National

Police disclose identity of stalking murder suspect

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 20:00       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 20:00
This photo released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Nov. 24, 2021, shows murder suspect Kim Byung-chan. (Yonhap)
Police on Wednesday disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with a knife at her studio apartment in central Seoul last week.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kim Byung-chan and disclosed a photo of his face and other personal information following a police committee's decision in the afternoon.

Kim was arrested Saturday in the southeastern city of Daegu, a day after the murder.

The case sparked public fury, as it was known that the victim was under police protection after suffering from several months of dating violence, threats and stalking by the suspect.

"(The suspect) had prepared a weapon in advance, visited the victim's home and brutally murdered her," the committee said in a statement.

"The suspect admitted to the crime, and there is plenty of evidence, including close-circuit TV footage," it added.

Under the law, the identities of suspects can be disclosed in heinous crimes when the committee determines there is sufficient evidence and that revelation is deemed to be in the public interest. (Yonhap)
