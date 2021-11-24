[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Minho to host solo fan meet

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Minho of SHINee will meet his fans in person at a fan meet event on Dec. 21.



It has been two years and nine months since his previous solo fan meet and the event titled “Choi Minho Fan Party ‘Best of Choi’s Minho 2021” will also be broadcast live through Naver’s V Live for fans from around the world.



The veteran idol will put on performance and talk to fans as well as play games, quenching the thirst of fans who have been waiting for a chance to see him on stage.



In addition to the activities as a member of SHINee, he has been busy appearing in a variety of entertainment programs on television. He also is branching into acting. He will debut as an actor in Netflix original drama “The Fabulous,” taking the male lead role as a freelance photo editor trying to make it in Korea’s fashion industry. Additionally, he is shooting a Kakao TV original drama “Goosebumps,” as a main character in one episode of the eight-part horror series.



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink recently came into close contact with a person who contracted COVID-19, according to a local media report on Wednesday.



She canceled all activities including an appearance for Tiffany’s promotion event for its pop-up store at a department store in central Seoul, scheduled for Thursday. She was named the American jeweler’s global ambassador in April and has been the face of its Hardware range.



The musician returned from Los Angeles last week after being seen at Paris Hilton’s wedding in Santa Monica with bandmate Jennie. She was spotted at the Madison Square Garden earlier this month watching the host New York Knicks play against Milwaukee Bucks.



According to the current guideline, after the PCR test comes out negative, those who completed vaccination are required to self-quarantine for 10 days. Those fully vaccinated are exempt if they do not show any symptoms.



Hyorin to return with new song next week





(Credit: Bridge)



Hyorin will drop a new song named “Layin’ Low” on Nov. 30, announced agency Bridge on Wednesday.



The company uploaded the jacket of the album that showed the songstress striking a provocative pose. High-heeled ankle boots in patent leather hint at the song that features heel dance performance, which helped the video of her previous song “Dally,” from 2020, garner more than 45 million views on YouTube.



The former member of Sistar hinted at her comeback with a clip that gave fans a glimpse of the heel dance choreography earlier this month.



In August, she teamed up with former bandmate Dasom and sang “Summer or Summer,” as part of a project album that donated proceeds from the sales to those in need due to COVID-19 breakout.



AB6IX officially debuts in Japan





(Credit: Brand New Music)