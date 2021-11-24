 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to top 1.4b YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 15:19       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 15:19
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows an image celebrating 1.4 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows an image celebrating 1.4 billion YouTube views garnered by the music video of 2019 BTS hit "Boy With Luv." (Big Hit Music)
The music video for the K-pop supergroup BTS' 2019 hit "Boy With Luv" surpassed 1.4 billion YouTube views for the first time among videos from the group Wednesday.

"Boy With Luv," the main track of the septet's sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona," hit the milestone at around 10 a.m., according to the group's management agency Big Hit Music.

The feat was achieved about four months after the video passed the 1.3 billion mark.

The upbeat track, featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, was released in April 2019. It debuted at No. 8 on Billboard's main singles chart and stayed on it for eight consecutive weeks.

The EP, which also includes hit track "Mikrokosmos" and "Make It Right" featuring British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, had hit the top spot on Billboard's main albums chart.

Including "Boy With Luv," the K-pop giant now has a total of 35 music videos that have garnered more than 100 million views. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114