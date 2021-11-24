 Back To Top
National

Military reports 14 additional COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 15:08       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 15:08
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's military reported 14 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,217.

Six Army service members tested positive before and after they returned to their bases after their vacations.

An officer of an Air Force unit in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, contracted the virus after developing symptoms. Another in the same unit also tested positive after coming in contact with him.

One draftee of an Army unit in Pyeongtaek, 70km south of Seoul, and an officer of another Army unit in Suncheon, 415 km south of Seoul, were diagnosed with COVID-19 after both came into contact with infected fellows at their bases.

The other cases included an officer of a military unit in Mungyeong, 150 km south of the capital, who tested positive after a family member was infected.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 88 patients are still under treatment. (Yonhap)
