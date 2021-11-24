Lee hopes to turn crisis into opportunity with ‘government-led investment’ for SMEs

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung makes a speech at a forum in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Democratic Party of Korea’s Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday pledged to increase support for small and medium-sized businesses, vowing to boost the pandemic-hit economy with “government-led investment” should he be elected president.



On Wednesday, Lee announced his visions for SMEs at the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business in Yeouido, western Seoul.



As a factory worker-turned-politician, Lee has been promoting himself as a laborer-friendly figure.



“Like the New Deal programs during the Great Depression, we should turn this crisis into an opportunity through government-led investments,” Lee said. “The market of creativity and innovation cannot exist without the basic rules of fairness.”



As part of his election pledges, Lee promised prevention of technology theft for SMEs, keeping watch on digital platform businesses to prevent them from taking advantage of small businesses, preventing unfair subcontracts and more.



Lee also promised investment for new businesses, establishment of Cloud-based platforms, setting up a fund for “decacorn companies,” which are privately-owned company with a valuation of more than 10 trillion won ($8.4 billion).



In regards to small business owners hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee promised to reduce their burden to pay off rents and promote a “fair business model” for lease contracts. Also, he stressed reforming the contract system for franchise businesses.



Continuing the policy initiatives he set forth when he was Gyeonggi Province Governor, Lee promised to expand local business voucher programs, the government-run low-fee food delivery app for small business owners and support for delivery workers.



“I will prove that respect so that labor and businesses can co-exist. True business-friendly strategies are based on fairness, not inappropriate alliances,” Lee said.



After Lee announced his plans, figures from the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business called for the government to support and protect the SMEs, which are going through difficult times.



Meanwhile, earlier Wednesday, Lee apologized on the behalf of the ruling party at a meeting held for legislation enforcement.



Lee apologizes on his knees for his party’s shortcomings, at a policy meeting in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)