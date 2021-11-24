Unification minister denies Olympics central to ‘end-of-war declaration’

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Wednesday ruled out speculation that Seoul is seeking to declare a formal end to the Korean War in time for the upcoming Beijing Olympics, amid concerns that a possible US boycott of the Beijing Games would dash Seoul’s hopes for diplomacy with Pyongyang.
“The end-of-war declaration is not necessarily aimed at the Beijing Olympics,” Lee told reporters during a press conference in Seoul, stressing that the two are separate issues. “We do hope the Beijing Winter Olympics to become an Olympics of Peace, but I hope you don’t think that what happens with the Beijing Olympics will affect the end-of-war declaration.”
The Moon Jae-in administration has been eyeing the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for February as a possible venue to restart the stalled nuclear diplomacy with Pyongyang, with the rising possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War between the US, China and the two Koreas there. But with the US mulling to boycott the Beijing Games over human rights violations, concerns are rising that Seoul could face a setback in its peace initiative.
A senior ministry official later clarified that it would be best to sign the end-of-war declaration before the Olympics, as Seoul and Washington are in the final stages of talks over the Seoul’s proposal.
The official added that when working-level talks between the allies wrap up, Seoul will propose the idea to Pyongyang, though he declined to disclose further details such as when and how to contact the North.
There have been several high-level discussions between Seoul and Washington officials in recent months, following up on President Moon’s renewed push for an end-of-war declaration as a last-ditch effort to induce Pyongyang back to talks before he leaves office next May.
The Korea War concluded not in a peace treaty, but in an armistice agreement signed by the US-led United Nations Command, China and North Korea, meaning the two Koreas are technically still at war after seven decades.
With only six months left in Moon’s five-year tenure, the minister called for the next administration to make progress on the peace process on the peninsula, based on the current government’s outcome.
“The task of peace and the unification on the peninsula is a long-term journey, which is difficult to complete from start to the end within a single term,” he said, describing the process as a baton handoff at a relay.
Lee also raised hope for reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, whether that be face-to-face or via video links, in time for the next Lunar New Year, urging Pyongyang to respond positively to Seoul’s efforts.
