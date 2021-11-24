BTS again aims for first Grammy Award

The members of K-pop sensation BTS pose for a picture on the red carpet at the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in March. (Big Hit Music)

Fresh from conquering the AMAs, K-pop sensation BTS now has its sights set on a gramophone shaped trophy, with a nomination for best pop duo or group performance for next year’s Grammy Awards.



The group was nominated Tuesday for the prize for its megahit “Butter.” BTS received its first-ever Grammy nomination last year for “Dynamite,“ but failed to get a nomination for any of the top four overall Grammys.



“Butter” was recognized alongside songs by big-name performers -- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I get a kick out of you,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power” and Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”



Nominees were determined by the eligible voting members of the Recording Academy, comprised of music industry experts and professionals, such as artists, producers, sound engineers and critics. While the first round of votes had finished earlier this month, a final-round voting will take place between Dec. 6 and Jan. 5.



If the boy band wins, it will write a new chapter in history as the first K-pop act to take home not only a Grammy trophy but also to sweep all three major US music awards, including the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.





K-pop boy band BTS poses for a photo on the red carpet at the American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (US time). (Big Hit Music)