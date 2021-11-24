Yayoi Kusama proves star power with painting sold at 5.45 billion won

“Pumpkin” by Yayoi Kusama (Seoul Auction)

Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama broke another auction record in South Korea, with her painting “Pumpkin” fetching 5.45 billion won ($4.58 million), the greatest sum of all works sold on the block in Korea this year. It is also the highest price paid for a Kusama painting in Korea.



The 1.2-meter-tall painting, created in 1981, went under the hammer at the auction house’s winter sale with a starting price of 5.2 billion won. The winning bid of 5.45 billion won breaks the previous record set less than two months prior when the artist’s “Gold Sky Nets” sold for 3.65 billion won in October, following “Infinity-Nets (WFTO)” that fetched 3.1 billion won in July.





“Untitle” by Joel Mesler (Seoul Auction)