Musical, chatty livestream tour of Hong Kong opens

A livestream tour of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon neighborhood is held at CGV Cheongdam in southern Seoul, Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/The Korea Herald)

No need to worry about missing the next train or wandering through crowded streets -- livestreaming tours are here for novice travelers.



An online live tour of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon neighborhood organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board was presented to press and tourism officials in a showcase Tuesday at CGV Cheongdam in southern Seoul.



The hourlong walking tour, titled “Next Stop is West Kowloon Station,” consisted of five walking routes, starting from the beautiful shoreline that extends to Yau Ma Tei and Pitt Street, then spans along Nathan Road to reach streets and paths around Austin Road in the Jordan district.



Jade Market, a retail street in Hong Kong’s Kowloon, is famous for its jade sellers. (HKTB)

Veteran Korean local tour guide Shin Yong-hoon leads the way, highlighting the district’s rich heritage while familiar tunes from popular Hong Kong films play in the background.



Architectural designs and market alleys are pointed out throughout the tour and it feels as if the guide were standing next to each individual audience member. Some 45 people logged into the tour’s designated chat room to reminisce on memories of past visits to Hong Kong and ask questions of the guide.



M+ museum of West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong, which opened Nov. 12 (HKTB)