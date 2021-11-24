 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Remains of Korea's first Catholic priest to be enshrined in Burkina Faso

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2021 - 09:54       Updated : Nov 24, 2021 - 09:54
In this photo provided by the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung (L) gives part of the remains of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean Catholic priest, to Monsignor Julien Kabore, charge d'affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila, in Seoul on Tuesday. (Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul)
In this photo provided by the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul, Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung (L) gives part of the remains of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean Catholic priest, to Monsignor Julien Kabore, charge d'affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila, in Seoul on Tuesday. (Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul)
Part of the remains of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon, the first native Korean Catholic priest, will be enshrined in an African country, the Catholic church here said Wednesday.

Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the archbishop of Seoul, handed over the relic to Monsignor Julien Kabore, charge d'affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila, in a meeting held in Seoul the previous day, according to the Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul.

The remains will be enshrined in the Cathedral of St. Joseph of the Archdiocese of Koupela in Burkina Faso. The church, which was newly built in the eastern city of Burkina Faso, was funded by a South Korean Catholic community in Seoul.

Kim was ordained as the first Korean priest in 1845 but was persecuted and executed for practicing Christianity the following year at the age of 25. He was canonized as a saint by Pope John Paul II during his visit to South Korea in 1984.

The Seoul Archdiocese said Kabore, who was born in Burkina Faso, earlier asked Cardinal Yeom to let the relic be placed in his country, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of the saint in 2021.

"By wrapping up our celebration of Kim's bicentenary, I am grateful that I can give the remains of St. Andrew Kim Tae-gon to Burkina Faso," Yeom was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Seoul Archdiocese.

Kim's remains are currently scattered and enshrined in 200 places at home and abroad, including Rome, Macau and Indonesia.

The South Korean Catholic church has celebrated the birth anniversary for about a year, carrying out various memorial events and campaigns, including pilgrimage programs and special services across the country.

This weekend, memorial Masses will take place in Catholic churches and chapels nationwide, completing the one-year celebration. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114